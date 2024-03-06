Arimapatti Sakthivel Early Review: Pavan K And Charle Starrer Social Drama Draws From Real-life Incidents

Arimapatti Sakthivel Early Review: "Arimapatti Sakthivel" is a Tamil film directed by Ramesh Kandasamy and features Pavan K, Meghana Ellan, Charle, and Imman Annachi in key roles. With veteran actor Charle playing a pivotal role, this social drama is inspired by real-life events.

Arimapatti Sakthivel Synopsis

The narrative unfolds in 1995 in Arimapatti, a village near Trichy, Tamil Nadu. It centres on Sakthivel (Pavan), a youth from a community-exclusive village. He falls for Kavitha (Meghana Ellen), his childhood friend from a different caste and village. As time passes, Kavitha awaits Sakthivel's filmmaking debut, planning their marriage. However, her family discovers their romance, forcing a rushed marriage to a same-caste boy. Faced with this, the couple elopes to Chennai. Meanwhile, chaos erupts in their hometown as villagers threaten to ostracise families who don't follow suit. This sets the stage for the drama in "Arimapatti Sakthivel."

Early Buzz: Positive Reviews Fuel Anticipation For 'Arimapatti Sakthivel' Release

According to industry trackers, reports from the press show suggest that the film has garnered positive feedback from media professionals. This early response has created anticipation among audiences about the movie's release. Stay tuned for further updates as the release date approaches.

Arimapatti Sakthivel Cast And Crew

Pavan K, who wrote the story and screenplay, also portrayed the lead role in the film, while Meghana Ellan played the female lead. Pavan K. also produced the film along with Ajeesh P. Imman Annachi and Supergood Subramani were also part of the cast. JP Man served as the cinematographer, while RS Sathish Kumar edited the film. The music for the film was composed by Mani Amuthavan.

Arimapatti Sakthivel was filmed in Chennai and Ariyallor. The movie was scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.