Baakiyalakshmi Star Neha Menon Speaks Out: Debunks Romance Rumours With CSK Player And Shares Love's Trials!

Neha
Menon
The
Rising
Star
of
Star
Vijay
TV's
'Baakiyalakshmi':
Neha
Menon,
the
talented
actress
essaying
the
role
of
Iniya
in
Star
Vijay
TV's
popular
serial
'Baakiyalakshmi',
is
making
waves
in
the
world
of
Tamil
television.
Hailing
from
Chalakudy
in
Kerala,
Neha
began
her
journey
into
the
entertainment
industry
at
a
young
age.
As
a
child
artist,
she
graced
the
screens
of
several
serials,
showcasing
her
acting
prowess
and
captivating
audiences
with
her
performances.
In
'Baakiyalakshmi',
Neha
portrays
the
character
of
Iniya,
the
beloved
daughter
of
the
titular
character
Baakiya
and
her
husband
Gopi.
As
a
college-going
girl,
Iniya's
character
adds
depth
and
complexity
to
the
storyline,
bringing
relatability
and
charm
to
the
screen.
Neha
Menon's
Candid
Reflections
On
Romance
Last
year,
rumours
circulated
suggesting
that
Neha
was
romantically
involved
with
Matheesha
Pathirana,
a
Sri
Lankan
cricket
player
representing
the
Chennai
Super
Kings
team.
However,
according
to
a
report
by
cineulagam.com,
Neha
dismissed
these
rumours
with
humour
and
grace.
Addressing
the
speculation
in
an
interview,
Neha
humorously
clarified
that
she
has
no
interest
in
cricket
and
has
never
even
met
the
cricketer
in
person,
despite
being
linked
to
Pathirana
due
to
a
social
media
post.
Furthermore,
Neha
opened
up
about
her
own
experiences
with
love
and
heartbreak,
revealing
that
she
has
encountered
romantic
challenges
in
her
personal
life.
However,
she
chose
not
to
divulge
the
details
of
her
past
relationships,
citing
her
mother's
disapproval.
As
Neha
continues
to
captivate
audiences
with
her
stellar
performance
in
'Baakiyalakshmi',
her
journey
as
an
actress
unfolds
with
each
episode,
leaving
viewers
eagerly
anticipating
what
the
future
holds
for
this
talented
star.
With
her
charm,
talent,
and
authenticity,
Neha
Menon
is
undoubtedly
a
rising
star
to
watch
out
for
in
the
world
of
Tamil
television.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 16:09 [IST]