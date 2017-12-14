 »   »   » Jayam Ravi’s Next Movie Gets A Title!

Young star Jayam Ravi is getting ready with his new project. The talented actor is set to enthrall his fans with his 24th offering. This Jayam Ravi film will be directed by debutant Karthik Thangavel and the project is bankrolled by Home Movie Makers.

The music department of this Jayam Ravi movie will be handled by Sam CS, who caused a big stir with his refreshing score for the super hit movie Vikram Vedha, which starred R.Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy.

Adanga Maru As is the practice in recent times, the project was tentatively titled JR 24. Now the latest news is that this Jayam Ravi starrer has a proper title now. The makers have officially announced that this Jayam Ravi biggie will be titled Adanga Maru. Jayam Ravi Going Through A Good Patch In His Career Jayam Ravi is going through a good patch in his career with his recent movies doing decent business. The actor will be hoping to further move up the ladder of success with Adanga Maru. The fans will be hoping that the suave actor will live up to the expectations with a stellar act in Adanga Maru. Other Details About The Film The crew members of Adanga Maru has also been decided. The camera will be cranked by cinematographer of Sathyan Sooryan, and the Mersal editor, Antony L Ruben, edit this Jayam Ravi movie. Jayam Is Gearing Up For Tik Tik Tik Meanwhile Jayam Ravi is right now busy with several projects which includes big ticket ones. The actor is also keenly awaiting the release of India's first space film, Tik Tik Tik. This movie is directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan.

The cast includes this Nivetha Pethuraj. The trailer was released on 24 November. It will hit the screens on 26 January, 2018 during the Republic Day weekend.

Jayam Ravi is also a key part of the mega-budget period film Sangamithra, to be directed by Sundar C.