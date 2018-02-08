 »   »   » Best Of 2017 Results: It's Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal All The Way!

Best Actor - Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay has been voted as the Best Actor of the year 2017. The actor did impress the audiences and critics alike with his portrayal of three different characters in the film Mersal. With above 82k voted, he won the final race.



Best Actress – Nithya Menen

There were three lead heroines in Mersal but it was Nithya Menen who stole the show with her sensational performance in the film. Rightly, the actress has won the title of the Best Actress by a big margin.



Best Movie - Mersal

Mersal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2017. The movie, which had a smashing run in the theatres has been voted as the best movie of the year 2017. With above 16k votes, the Vijay starrer won the major share of votes in the Best Movie category.



Favourite Movie - Mersal

It was a neck and neck race between Vijay's Mersal and Ajith's Vivegam and it was the former that won the final battle. Mersal, directed by Atlee won with a margin of above 2k votes.



Best Villain - SJ Surya

SJ Surya impressed the audiences yet again with the portrayal of the lead villain in the film Mersal. The actor has been voted for the title for the Best Villain of 2017 and he fetched above 14k votes.



Best Music Director – A R Rahman

The maestro is rightly the big winner of the title. The songs set to tune by AR Rahman in Mersal did emerge as big hits and with above 18k votes, the music maestro has been declared as the Best Music Director of 2017.



Best Director – Atlee

Atlee continues his success run at the box office with Mersal and gave the industry one of the biggest hits of the recent times. The young film-maker who came up with a well-packaged entertainer has overtaken everyone else by a big margin in the race for the Best Director.



Best Comedian – Sathish

Sathish, who handled the comedy department of the movie Bairavaa, has been bagged the title of the Best Comedian of 2017. With above 7k votes, the actor has emerged as the big winner in this category.

