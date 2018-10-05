 »   »   »  Sarkar's Director AR Murugadoss Issues A Warning To The Cast & Crew Members Of The Movie!

The Tamil film audiences are eagerly awaiting for the movie Sarkar, which has all kinds of huge expectations surrounding it. Big names like Vijay, AR Murugadoss, AR Rahman, Sun Pictures, etc., associated with the project are more than enough to set the expectations on a higher level for this much-awaited movie.

The makers of Sarkar haven't revealed anything much about the storyline of the movie. At the same time, even the information regarding the character that Vijay portrays in the movie is kept under the wraps. The songs of the film are out and, at the same time, the makers are yet to come up with the teaser/trailer of the movie. It seems like Sarkar is indeed going to be something special.

Meanwhile, Sarkar's director AR Murugadoss took to his Facebook account to send out a message to the crew members of the movie. It seems like the film-maker isn't happy with the way in which some of the junior artists of the film have been giving a few interviews regarding the film. The message sent out by AR Murugadoss read as...

"Dear Sarkar Cast n Crew,

So many people have put their hardwork for the making of this movie. Despite, there are many interviews by Junior artists, which is unethical. In the future, strict legal actions will be taken against people who give interviews without our consent."

Well, Sarkar has been scheduled to hit the theatres during the upcoming Diwali season.