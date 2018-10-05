English
 »   »   »  Sarkar's Director AR Murugadoss Issues A Warning To The Cast & Crew Members Of The Movie!

Sarkar's Director AR Murugadoss Issues A Warning To The Cast & Crew Members Of The Movie!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Tamil film audiences are eagerly awaiting for the movie Sarkar, which has all kinds of huge expectations surrounding it. Big names like Vijay, AR Murugadoss, AR Rahman, Sun Pictures, etc., associated with the project are more than enough to set the expectations on a higher level for this much-awaited movie.

    The makers of Sarkar haven't revealed anything much about the storyline of the movie. At the same time, even the information regarding the character that Vijay portrays in the movie is kept under the wraps. The songs of the film are out and, at the same time, the makers are yet to come up with the teaser/trailer of the movie. It seems like Sarkar is indeed going to be something special.

    Sarkars Director AR Murugadoss Issues A Warning To The Cast & Crew Members Of The Movie!

    Meanwhile, Sarkar's director AR Murugadoss took to his Facebook account to send out a message to the crew members of the movie. It seems like the film-maker isn't happy with the way in which some of the junior artists of the film have been giving a few interviews regarding the film. The message sent out by AR Murugadoss read as...

    "Dear Sarkar Cast n Crew,
    So many people have put their hardwork for the making of this movie. Despite, there are many interviews by Junior artists, which is unethical. In the future, strict legal actions will be taken against people who give interviews without our consent."

    Well, Sarkar has been scheduled to hit the theatres during the upcoming Diwali season.

    Read more about: sarkar vijay ar murugadoss
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue