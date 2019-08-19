Kajal Aggarwal Comments On 25 Cuts In Paris Paris

Kajal Aggarwal, quite a popular name in Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. The film, produced by Kannada actress Parul Yadav, recently ran into trouble when the 'Censor Board' asked for 25 cuts in order to be eligible for certification. Now, Kajal has reacted to the controversy and urged the authorities to reconsider their decision.

"We have shot for a long time for this film and the whole team has put in a lot of efforts. So we expect to taste the fruits of the efforts we put in. Hope the members of the censor board will approve the film without cuts," said Kajal.

Kajal also pointed out that the Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam remakes of Queen were passed without any issues and added that the team is taking steps to ensure that most of the 'controversial' scenes are retained.

"We did not want to hurt anyone's intentions and those scenes, which they have asked to cut, are similar to things that happen in all our lives. I have been told that the producers are taking necessary actions and putting in all the efforts to make sure that the scenes are retained," added Kajal.

Queen, released in 2014, featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and helped her evolve as a performer. Many feel that Paris Paris might have a similar impact on Kajal's career and establish her as Kollywood's next 'Lady Superstar'.

Meanwhile, this is a busy time for Kajal. Besides Paris Paris, she also has Indian 2 and Awe 2 in her kitty. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, marks her first collaboration with ace actor Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Awe 2 will see her sharing screen space with Kollywood sensation Vijay Sethupathi.

So, are you looking forward to Kajal's upcoming movies?