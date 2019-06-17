Keerthy Suresh's Viral Photo Leaves Fans Fuming; 'Mahanati' Gets Trolled Like Never Before

Last year, the charming Keerthy Suresh became the talk of the town when Mahanati opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed all and sundry. The film saw her play legendary actress Savitri on the big screen and leave fans asking for more. Sadly, her subsequent releases- Saamy Square and Sandakozhi 2-- bombed at the box office. To make matters worse, the Kollywood biggie Sarkar too did not do as well as expected. With the setbacks in the past, she is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

Keerthy recently posted a photo on social media in which she is seen in a slim new avatar. Surprisingly, her transformation upset fans, who said that she had lost her cuteness.

madhu_sivasubramanian Is this u keerthi.. i just scrolled thinking that it is someone else.. coMeback with ur same cuteness keerthi karthiksgowda_10 We always liked that chubbiness of yours😍 but will always be with you chandana6517 U were nice before become like as Remo movie u are osm in that movie sathya_narayanb Why Keerthi Why..You look lovely when u r little fat.. anyhow always a Keerthi fan srivalli576 @keerthysureshofficial 😱u look beautiful only when you have chubby cheeks😨😰Not happy with new look

Social media can be a cruel place indeed. On the work front, Keerthy is currently gearing up for the release of Manmadhudu 2, which features Nagarjuna in the lead. The film's trailer has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might work in its favour.

Keerthy will also be seen in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which marks her return to Malayalam cinema after more than five years. The film, being made against a budget of Rs 100 crore, features Mohanlal in the titular role. Actors Arjun Sarja, Prabhu and Suniel Shetty too are a part of the cast.

