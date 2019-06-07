Kolaigaran Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1; Links Go Viral!

Piracy Hits Kollywood

Kollywood continues to be affected by piracy. It has been hard for almost all the Tamil movies of the recent times, irrespective of being big or small, to escape from piracy. Kolaigaran, which is the major release of this week, is no exception as the movie has also been hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Kolaigaran full movie has been leaked online for free download by Tamilrockers. What has been even more shocking is the fact that the full movie has been leaked on the day 1 of its theatrical release.

Reports For Kolaigaran

The initial reports for Kolaigaran have been largely positive. The reviews that have come out suggests that the film has the potential to be a huge blockbuster, also considering the popularity of the genre. Films like these should taste success at the box office.

Can It Overcome The Hurdle?

A film like Kolaigaran deserves to be watched from the theatres and the success of such well-made films is the need of the hour. Let us hope that Kolaigaran would bravely fight the threats of piracy, much like other big hits of the year and overcome the hurdle to emerge as a tremendous theatrical success.