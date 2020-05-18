Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Gets A Release Date?

Sivakarthikeyan, the popular actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project Doctor. The movie, which is said to be an action-comedy, is directed by the young filmmaker Nelson Dilip Kumar. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have now finalised the release date of the Sivakarthikeyan project.

According to the latest updates, Doctor has been slated to hit the theaters on December 25, 2020, as Sivakarthikeyan's Christmas special release. However, this will be only possible if the team manages to wrap up the shooting and post-production of the project before November 2020. The filming of Doctor has been currently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.