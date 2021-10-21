Oh Manapenne Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Details Here

Harish Kalyan is back with another OTT release. The talented actor's highly anticipated film Oh Manapenne is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on October 22. Though the film's timing is yet to be made official by the makers, rumours are rife that the Kalyan-starrer will be made available by Friday noon on the popular video streaming platform. Let us tell you that the film marks the actor's second OTT release after Kasada Thapara directed by Chimbu Devan and co-starring Sundeep Kishan, which was released on SonyLIV.

Coming back to Oh Manapenne, the romantic comedy-drama directed by Kaarthikk Sundar is a Tamil remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. Notably, Ritu's role is reprised by Priya Bhavani Shankar in the Tamil version. Also starring Abishek Kumar, Anbusthan, Siddhanth, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan and Venu Arvind, the film's screenplay is penned by Deepak Sundarrajan.

Backed by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma Penmesta, the film's was shooting was wrapped up before the pandemic in February 2020. Earlier, reports suggested that Gautham Vasudev Menon has bought the rights of the film and will be helming the project with Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. However, the plan didn't materialize due to reasons unknown.

Oh Manapenne marks the directorial debut of Kaarthikk Sundar, who was previously one of the associates of director AL Vijay. The film's music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, while editing and camera department is headed by Kripakaran and Krishnan Vasant respectively.

Oh Manapenne's trailer was released on October 12 and was well-received by the netizens.