Sixer Director Chachi Gets Hitched, Sivakarthikeyan Attends The Wedding

Kollywood director Chachi tied the knot with Saranya in Chennai on Wednesday (September 1). The duo entered wedlock in a private ceremony that took place with only close friends and family members in attendance and following all the COVID-19 protocols. Popular actor Sivakarthikeyan also graced the wedding and was seen wishing the newlyweds a new life together.

For the unversed, Chachi is also actor Sathish's brother-in-law. The Sulthan actor is married to Sindhu, who is the younger sister of the director. Well, a few pictures from the wedding have already taken the internet by storm and social media have been overpouring with wishes and love for the newlyweds.

On a related note, Saranya is a doctor by profession. On the other hand, Chachi is best known for directing Sixer that featured Vaibhav Reddy, Sathish and Palak Lalwani in key roles. Released in 2019, the film follows Aadhi, a civil engineer who suffers from nyctalopia. According to reports, the director is currently busy with his forthcoming project which is yet to be announced.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan and Sathish's upcoming films, Siva is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has Ayalaan with R Ravikumar and Don with Cibi Chakaravarthi, which are under various stages of production. On the other hand, Sathish will next be seen in Annaatthe also starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanathara.