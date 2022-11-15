Agent Kannayiram Trailer: What To Expect From The Remake Of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

"Sherlock Holmes fictional character ra. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya original."

The iconic dialogue comes to mind when one thinks of the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The Naveen Polishetty-starrer was a comedic blockbuster, which surprisingly had a very serious side to it, which was executed well. The serious and mysterious plot of the film was in no way affected by the out-and-out funny nature of the story.

Santhanam-starrer Agent Kannayiram is a remake of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and its trailer dropped recently. The film releases on November 25. The trailer seemed a bit more serious and a little less comedic from its first impressions and that's an interesting change. Santhanam's films often are layered with comedy, with mild undertones that don't let the film move too far from humour.

The trailer makes you wonder if the film is actually focusing more on the seriousness of the plot compared to its Telugu original. It's possible that the trailer is cut in a certain way and the film might follow suit with the original.

The story is about an aspiring detective who is struggling to make a living. He survives by solving minor cases for the cops and takes a commission from them. He stumbles upon a case that grows bigger and bigger as he gets more involved and it tests his talent enough to help him step up his game.

Agent Kannayiram is directed by Manoj Beedha, who had previously directed the gangster-flick Vanjagar Ulagam, starring Guru Somasundaram, Ciby Chandran, Anisha Ambrose, and others. The film had an intense vibe and it stayed to true its genre.

Considering his previous work, it does seem like Agent Kannayiram will probably be a bit more serious with its narrative. Santhanam could be trying to use this to shift into a more serious zone with his films. So far, his films have been predominantly comedies, and this could be the perfect vehicle for him to shift lanes.