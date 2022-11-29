Chandramukhi 2: Vadivelu Allegedly Skips Shoot & Disappoints Director P Vasu

Vadivelu is back in form and he has two upcoming films, Chandramukhi 2 and Naai Sekar Returns currently in production, and both films are produced by Lyca Productions. Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P Vasu and stars Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, and Vadivelu among others. Kangana Ranaut is expected to play the female lead, who gets possessed by the ghost.

Chandramukhi became a huge hit thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth's swag, Jyotika's impressive performance as Chandramukhi/Ganga, and Vadivelu's comedic performance. Vadivelu being part of Chandramukhi 2 is a major strength of the film.

When Vadivelu took a break in recent years from films, media buzz was that he was being a bit too high-maintenance for directors and was too assertive about everything that involves him. It was believed that the makers weren't too happy with his lack of cooperation in filming.

Now, the recent talk is that he was rushing to get done with Chandramukhi 2 shoot and move on to Naai Sekar Returns. Apparently, P Vasu requested him to finish the scene that they were shooting, and they would be done with his portions, but he didn't agree. Although only a few more days were required to finish the scene, it's said that Vadivelu refused to stay back.

P Vasu, allegedly said that the scene would be removed completely if Vadivelu doesn't offer to shoot for a few more days. Lyca Productions who are producing both films, also suggested that Vadivelu took his time to finish the scene off. However, Vadivelu chose to end the shoot and moved on to Naai Sekar Returns shoot.

Naai Sekar Returns is being directed by Suraj, and the film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also stars Anandraj, Redin Kingsley, Shivaangi, Shivani Narayanan, Sanjana Singh, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, and others.