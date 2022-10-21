Comedy Actor Dhamu Says - 'I Will Direct Former Indian President Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam's Biopic'

Dhamu is a famous Tamil comedy actor who also did some important character roles with big stars such as Super Star Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. His character Otteri Nari in Ghilli directed by Dharani with actor Vijay and Trisha in the lead role got him amazing recognition from the audience and it is remembered for his unique performance till date. He is also well-known for his extra-ordinary mimicry skills. He made his debut in Tamil film industry with Vaaname Ellai directed by the legendary film-maker Kailasam Balachander in the year 1992. Naalaiya Theerpu is his first film with Thalapathy Vijay and the film was directed by Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar. Then he was doing films continuously for twenty years and entertained Tamil audience. The important actor in a recent interview to an entertainment portal said,"As a disciple, it is my duty to direct Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam's Biopic"

For the last 14 years he is not acting in films and concentrating more in the job of taking the ten most important commands preached by Former Indian President and Aerospace Scientist Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam to the students all over Tamilnadu. He is paying homage to Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam every year without fail on his birthday and memorial day by visiting his memorial in Peikarumbu, Rameshwaram.

During his recent visit on Kalam's birthday, media people surrounded him and asked him whether he could direct Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam's Biopic. He said, "Definitely I will direct Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam's Biopic in Tamil. There is no doubt in it. I'm his disciple and it is my most important duty to direct his biopic. I feel blessed and consider it as a prestigious job to do."