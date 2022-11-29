Happy Birthday Divya Spandana: Actor, Politician, Producer & More

Happy Birthday, Divya Spandana!

Actor, Politician, and now a producer as well, Divya Spandana has experimented with how she occupies her time. Introduced to films as Ramya, she later switched back to her original name, and she is known for her confidence and her strong attitude that carries both on and off the big screen.

Although Divya had already done two films in Tamil before Polladhavan, which was released in 2007 was her big break, that Tamil film lovers identify her with. The film marked the debut of director Vetrimaran and his legendary combination with Dhanush. In Polladhavan, she was credited as Divya Ramya.

Divya played a college girl that lives in the same neighbourhood as the male lead, and although a stereotypical role, she marked her presence in the film by being the naturally pleasant and beautiful person that she is. Later she starred in Suriya's Vaaranam Aayiram, and stole our hearts again, with her believable and elegant performance as someone who has been pining for this one guy for years, when he didn't even know she had feelings for him.

Divya mostly acted in Kannada films and has done about 29 films in her career so far. She acted in one Telugu film at the beginning of her career and then focused mainly on doing Kannada films. She did six Tamil films including her blockbusters Polladhavan and Vaarnam Aayiram.

For her performance in the Kannada film Sanju Weds Geetha, she was nominated for five Best Actress Awards and won all of them, including the Karnataka State Film Awards, and Filmfare awards. Her first Filmfare award was for the 2006 film Tananam Tananam.

Divya joined the youth wing of the Indian National Congress Party in 2012, and was a Member of Parliament representing the party during the period 2013-2014, after winning a by-election in the Mandya Constituency of Karnataka.

Presently, she has launched a production house named AppleBox Studios and she shared on her Twitter handle that she has already signed two films under her banner.

While the terms Actor, Politician, and Producer refer to how she chooses to occupy her time at different phases of her life, she is a powerful and unapologetic woman more than anything else, and that is what makes her the star that she is.

On behalf of all her fans and well-wishers, we wish her an amazing year ahead, and all the luck for her production venture!