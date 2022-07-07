Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 TEASER To Be Unveiled Tomorrow!

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (PS1), the magnum opus, dream project of marvellous director Mani Ratnam is all over the headlines ever since inception. The makers of PS1, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have created huge anticipation amongst the audience by releasing phenomenal posters eachday beginning from the exceptional cast of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini and Trisha as Princess Kundavai. Increasing the excitement level a notch higher the makers are all set to release the TEASER of the much- awaited magnum opus.

The teaser will be unveiled at a grand event in Chennai tomorrow, 8th July. Present at the event would be the cast of PS1 along with the makers of the film.

PS1 is based on Kalki's Tamil novel and has remained a magnificent classic ever since. The film revolves around the power struggles of Chola empire during the 10th century century and will hit the screens in two instalments .

The stellar starcast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.