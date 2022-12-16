Naai Sekar Returns: Vadivelu Messes Up The Entire Film Due To Jealousy As Another Actor Scores Well
Vadivelu has made a re-entry after years of struggle with Nai Shekhar Returns. The much awaited movie is not impressing the fans in a big way now. More importantly, Vadivelu's comedy is clearly not working in the film.
Watch #AnandRaj as DASS 😎💥 in #NaaiSekarReturns 🐶💯 as we hit the screens in 2⃣ Days!#NaaiSekarReturnsOnDec9 🤩✨
Vaigai Puyal #Vadivelu 🌪️ @Director_Suraaj 🎬 @Music_Santhosh 🎶 @thinkmusicindia 💿 @gkmtamilkumaran 🤝 @LycaProductions #Subaskaran 🪙 pic.twitter.com/g36RTZzUNQ— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 7, 2022
The
only
thing
that
fans
liked
about
the
entire
film
was
the
performance
of
the
brilliant
actor
Anandaraj.
Everyone
likes
his
comedy
in
the
film
more
than
Vaigai
Puyal
Vadivelu's
comedy.
Though
his
screen
presence
in
the
film
is
very
less,
he
has
impressed
the
fans
a
lot.
That's
why
fans
are
now
commenting
that
if
actor
Anandaraj
had
appeared
more
in
the
film,
the
film
would
have
been
a
success.
In fact, Anandaraj's character seems to come throughout the film. But after seeing the film, Vadivelu asked to delete all the scenes from the film. And he has done this with the idea that no one should score more than him in his film.
Anandraj sir's words 🥹❤️🧿!— 𝄪 (@_shrads__) December 8, 2022
Keep flying my angel💞 pic.twitter.com/rqmBwRN1CL
Apart
from
that,
the
introduction
scene
of
Anandraj
in
the
film
was
shot
creatively
and
it
worked
out
brilliantly
on
screen.
But
Vadivelu
saw
it
and
asked
to
cut
the
scene
due
to
vandalism.
And
he
said
don't
use
that
scene
for
him,
use
it
for
my
introduction
scene.
That's how much Anandraj is locked up in the film. Thus Vadivelu's intervention has been increasing throughout the film. Naai Sekar Returns movie is so poor mainly because of Vadivelu's thought that the film should be fully focused on him. Otherwise, the film would have been successful on another level.
Vadivelu & AnandraJ Combo 🤣🤣 #NaaiSekarReturns 🐶💯— Cinema Talks (@Cinematalks_) December 10, 2022
Running Successfully At Cinemas Near You! 📽️#NSRRunningSuccessfully 🤩✨
Vaigai Puyal #Vadivelu 🌪️ @Director_Suraaj 🎬 @Music_Santhosh 🎶 @gkmtamilkumaran 🤝 @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/SCQuWn9Yz3
Apart
from
that,
the
film
has
many
stars
including
Vijay
TV
celebrities
Shivangi,
Munees
Kanth,
Shivani,
but
they
do
not
look
like
they
were
in
the
film.
Except
for
a
few
scenes
they
all
looked
like
a
set
property.
That's
why
this
movie
is
now
a
flop.
This
is
entirely
due
to
Vaigai
Puyal
Vadivelu
and
is
completely
evident
all
over
the
film.
Due
to
that,
many
people
are
now
reluctant
to
make
a
film
with
him.
After this film, Vadivelu starrer Maamannan will be released and it is noteworthy that he has signed many films. In the list, actor Vadivelu agreed to a contract of doing 3 films with Lyca Entertainment.
Anand Raj Exclusive Interview— Cine Max (@mdnews_tamil) December 10, 2022
Full Video:#AnandRaj #NaaiSekarReturnsFromToday #Vadivelu #Suraj #NaaiSekarReturns #TamilCinema #IGExclusive pic.twitter.com/GMSlFdFmAc
Interview நடுவில் Surprise திடீர் Entry கொடுத்த Vadivelu- Anand Raj Exclusive Interview— Cine Max (@mdnews_tamil) December 9, 2022
Full Video:#AnandRaj #NaaiSekarReturnsFromToday #Vadivelu #Suraj #NaaiSekarReturns #TamilCinema #IGExclusive pic.twitter.com/KinBzwn7Mx