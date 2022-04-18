Nayanthara Hugs Samantha After Watching Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal

Nayanthara is visibly excited about her upcoming film, Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal and her heartwarming reaction following the private screening of the film clearly implies the same. Nayanthara is seen hugging Samantha after watching Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal as the duo drop BFF goals. Samantha is also all excited as she embraces Nayanthara while the latter gives her a warm and tight hug.

Samantha took to Instagram to share the video of Nayanthara hugging her, when a netizens asked if she is good friends with the latter. This video then caught the attention of social media users and everyone is now in awe of the bonding Nayanthara and Samantha have forged while working on Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal, a comedy entertainer that has Vijay Sethupathi in the other central role.

Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal has Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and is directed by Vignesh Shivan. "She's phenomenal. Can't wait for you to see her in KRK..her best work yet," Samantha commented when asked about Nayanthara's work in Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this comedy entertainer and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will be distributing the film in Tamil Nadu. The film is up for theatrical release on 27th April and more promotional material will be out in the next one week or so.