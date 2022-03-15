The Kashmir Files In Tamil Nadu: BJP To Hold A Special Screening

The Kashmir Files is surely one of the hot topics of discussion on social media. The film which was highly ignored by one and all before its release, has indeed flabbergasted everyone, all thanks to its overwhelming response at the theatres. Though the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is said to be highly inspired by real-life events, a section of people has been bashing the film calling it a work of pure fiction. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi and Puneet Issar, the film's story revolves around the mass departure and killing of Kashmiri Hindus during the insurgency period.

Well amid all the hullabaloo, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to screen the film on March 16. K Annamalai, BJP state president, in his tweet, informed about the special screening of The Kashmir Files and wrote, ".@BJP4TamilNadu cordially invite's all for the special screening of #KashmirFiles in Rohini Silver Screens, Chennai on 16th March at 5:30 pm This important movie on one of the dark time in our nations history deserves our attention! To reserve your seats: +91 96001 19674." Reportedly, the party will be screening only one show.

.@BJP4TamilNadu cordially invite’s all for the special screening of #KashmirFiles in Rohini Silver Screens, Chennai on 16th March at 5:30 pm



This important movie on one of the dark time in our nations history deserves our attention!



To reserve your seats:

+91 96001 19674 pic.twitter.com/Q1fbeF9tyu — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 14, 2022

On the other hand, there are also reports emerging that suggest that the film will be soon releasing in Tamil Nadu. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers of the latest release.

On a related note, highly acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma has also reacted to the film. Appreciating Vivek and his work, RGV wrote on Twitter, "Apart from the EXPLOSIVE material he so DARINGLY exposed , #VivekRanjanAgnihotri TRAMPLED BOLLYWOOD by CREATING his own VIVEKWOOD which will inspire a new BREED of revolutionary film makers and that's the ULTIMATE victory more than #KashmirFiles humongous commercial success."

The Kashmir Files is backed by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under Zee Studios and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.