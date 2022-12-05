Vanangaan Controversy: Netizens Blame Director Bala For Dropping Suriya From The Film!

Director Bala's official announcement about Vanangaan has left fans shocked. Suriya is a famous actor of Tamil film industry. He was acting in the movie Vanangaan directed by Bala, a most important director of Tamil Cinema.

In this situation, director Bala has announced that Suriya will withdraw from the film Vanangaan as it seems that the recently changed story of Vanangaan is not suitable for Suriya. Bala also said that the work of Vanangan will continue.

Netizens started trolling Bala by comparing this incident with his previous film Varmaa release controversy. They use the term 'Bala Mama' which got famous since actor Dhruv Vikram called him so at the audio lanch of his debut film Varmaa. It was an official remake of Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy. But unfortunately, the film made by director Bala doesn't satisfy Dhruv Vikram and his father Vikram. Then they came up with their own version of the same film and released it as Adithya Varma in the direction of Gireesaaya .

Director Bala has said in a statement in this regard that, "I wanted to direct a new film Vanangaan with my younger brother Suriya, but due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya.

Surya has full faith in me and this story, and it is my duty as a brother not to cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust. So we have discussed and decided unanimously that Suriya will withdraw from the movie Vanangaan. Although he was very sad about it, the decision was made keeping his career in mind.

The Suriya I saw in Nanda, like the Suriya you saw in Pithamagan, will join us in a different moment."

Bala directed Suriya's mega hit blockbuster films Nanda and Pithamagan. After Suriya joined Bala for the film Vanangaan as the protagonist. It was said that the two had a rift halfway through the shooting of the film. Later, it was reported that Suriya would quit the film.

But to put an end to it, the two revealed photos together. After that, many people were eagerly waiting for the release of the film in their alliance. But now it has been officially announced that Suriya is stepping down from Vanangaan.