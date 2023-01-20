Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Evicted Contestants Prediction About Winner

Result
In
24
Hours
Everyone
will
know
who
will
be
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
in
just
24
hours
from
now.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
Finale
will
be
telecast
on
January
21
and
22
at
7
PM.
Azeem
&
Vikraman
Fans
Fight
Bigg
Boss
is
one
of
the
most
popular
and
popular
Tamil
TV
shows.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6,
which
is
currently
in
its
sixth
season,
has
received
huge
fan
support.
Like
every
season,
this
season
has
seen
a
lot
of
action,
fights,
compromises,
friendship,
affection
and
romance.
In
24
hours,
everyone
will
know
who
will
be
the
winner
of
this
Bigg
Boss
season
6.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
Finale
will
be
telecast
on
January
21
and
22
at
7
PM.
As
usual,
the
finale
will
be
hosted
by
actor
Kamal
Haasan.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
has
got
highest
TRP
rating
this
season.
Azeem
and
Vikraman's
fans
fights
were
the
main
reason
for
this
rating.
Who
Is
Leading
Now?
The
talk
about
who
will
be
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
is
trending
on
social
media.
Most
of
the
Bigg
Boss
fans
have
predicted
that
Azeem
has
a
high
chance
of
winning
the
trophy.
Azeem
and
Vikraman
are
in
the
same
position
with
equal
marks.
But
it
is
said
that
Azeem
will
lift
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6
trophy.
At
the
beginning
of
the
show,
there
was
even
talk
that
Azeem
would
leave
the
competition.
It
was
due
to
the
way
he
behaved
in
many
places.
But
unexpectedly
he
got
huge
support
among
his
fans.
Shivin
Gives
Tough
Competition
While
Azeem's
fans
are
trending
him
on
Twitter
to
win
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6,
Vikraman
is
leading
with
high
vote
percentage.
It
can
be
said
that
Vikraman
fans
are
giving
tough
competition
to
Azeem
fans
in
terms
of
vote
percentage.
Another
competitor
who
is
challenging
both
of
them
is
Shivin.
It
is
said
that
Shivin
will
not
let
Azeem
and
Vikraman
to
win
so
easily
and
she
will
give
them
a
tough
competition.
Who
Supports
Whom?
In
such
a
situation,
a
complete
report
on
the
evicted
contestants
opinion
about
the
winner
is
spreading
in
social
media
now.
Fans
are
sharing
it
and
saying
the
leading
person
in
the
list
will
become
the
winner.
Here
is
the
report
for
you: ADK
supports
Vikraman
Nivashini
supports
Vikraman
GP
muthu
supports
Azeem
Mahehwari
supports
Vikraman
Rachitha
supports
Shivin
Ram
ramasamy
supports
Vikraman
Manikanda
supports
Azeem
Ayesha
supports
Azeem
Quency
supports
Vikraman
Robert
Master
supports
Azeem
Dhanalakshmi
supports
Azeem
Amudhavanan
supports
Vikraman
Metti
Oli
Shanthi
supports
Shivin
Janany
supports
Shivin
Asal
supports
Shivin
Kathiravan
supports
Vikraman
Sherina
supports
Shivin