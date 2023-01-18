Bigg Boss Tamil 6: EX Contestant Condemns Minister Thol Thirumavalavan's Vote Propaganda For Vikraman!
After
Thirumavalavan's
tweet,
netizens
were
tweeting
that
Bigg
Boss
has
become
a
political
game
and
only
those
who
have
influence
and
political
support
can
win
in
this
show.
In
such
a
situation,
Ex
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
directly
tweeted
and
asked
Thirumavalavan
if
he
can
do
this.
She
said,
"What
do
you
say
for
this
...
its
all
a
political
stunt...
how
can
a
respected
political
leader
and
sitting
MP
influence
his
cadres
to
vote
for
a
contestant
in
a
reality
show...
its
their
candidate
thats
y...
very
smart
political
play...
using
mind
games.
For
political
purposes..
Kamal
Haasan
doesn't
ask
to
vote
for
his
party
or
candidate
or
support
his
party
contestant
Snekan
in
Twitter..
if
Vikraman
wins
it's
simply
because
of
political
support
and
community
support..
non-viewership
votes"
Questions
have
also
arisen
as
to
why
this
season
has
changed
like
this.
Actress
Aishwarya
Rajesh's
brother
Manikandan
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
this
season
as
a
contestant.
Aishwarya
Rajesh
tweeted
for
him
and
collected
votes.
Also,
she
came
inside
the
house
and
supported
his
brother.
But
Manikandan
was
eliminated
immediately
after
the
freeze
task.
After
Manikandan,
Azeem
also
had
a
lot
of
influence
and
paid
support.
YouTube
critic
and
actor
Prashant
Rangasamy
started
tweeting
against
Vikraman
for
Azeem.
A
small
argument
between
him
and
Joe
Michael
happened
when
he
tweeted
that
Azeem
was
Mahatma.
In
this
case,
many
people
have
been
surprised
by
Thirumavalavan's
support
to
the
politician
Vikraman.
Thirumavalavan
has
openly
tweeted
that
he
will
vote
for
Vikraman
and
make
him
win.
Seeing
Thirumavalavan's
tweet,
actress
and
Ex
Bigg
Boss
star
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
has
questioned
how
Thirumavalavan,
a
major
political
party
leader
and
sitting
MP,
can
garner
votes
for
a
reality
show.
Winning
the
title
by
impressing
people
on
Bigg
Boss
was
the
game
so
far.
But
now
it
has
turned
into
a
political
play
as
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
has
rightly
said.