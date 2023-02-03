Nellai Thangaraj Death: Pariyerum Perumal Actor Passes Away, Film Industry In Shock!

His performance was appreciated by all. The film was well received by the people. Thangaraj lived in a house without electricity in Palayangottai, Tirunelveli district.

Nellai Thangaraj, who made his debut as the hero's father in the film Pariyerum Perumal, played a female street artist and received great acclaim. In this situation, Nellai Thangaraj passed away due to ill health at 5 am today. The film industry is mourning his death.

As a street artist, he was living in a thatched hut due to his financial situation. His performance was appreciated by all in Pariyerum Perumal. His bodylanguage and dialogue delivery impressed the audience and made a great value to the film. The scene were he was abused by the villain gang in the film brought tears in audience eyes. He was expected to get more opportnuities in cinema. Unfortunately, he didn't get any great character roles after Pariyerum Perumal. It is also said that he did not try much to act in films and this role was also given to him only through contacts in his own village.

Thangaraj lived in his house without electricity in Palayangottai, Tirunelveli district. As a result of his popularity in the film Pariyerum Perumal, a house was built for Nellai Thangaraj on behalf of the government.