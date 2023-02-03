Nellai Thangaraj Death: Pariyerum Perumal Actor Passes Away, Film Industry In Shock!

Nellai
Thangaraj,
who
made
his
debut
as
the
hero's
father
in
the
film
Pariyerum
Perumal,
played
a
female
street
artist
and
received
great
acclaim.
In
this
situation,
Nellai
Thangaraj
passed
away
due
to
ill
health
at
5
am
today.
The
film
industry
is
mourning
his
death.
As
a
street
artist,
he
was
living
in
a
thatched
hut
due
to
his
financial
situation.
His
performance
was
appreciated
by
all
in
Pariyerum
Perumal.
His
bodylanguage
and
dialogue
delivery
impressed
the
audience
and
made
a
great
value
to
the
film.
The
scene
were
he
was
abused
by
the
villain
gang
in
the
film
brought
tears
in
audience
eyes.
He
was
expected
to
get
more
opportnuities
in
cinema.
Unfortunately,
he
didn't
get
any
great
character
roles
after
Pariyerum
Perumal.
It
is
also
said
that
he
did
not
try
much
to
act
in
films
and
this
role
was
also
given
to
him
only
through
contacts
in
his
own
village.
Thangaraj
lived
in
his
house
without
electricity
in
Palayangottai,
Tirunelveli
district.
As
a
result
of
his
popularity
in
the
film
Pariyerum
Perumal,
a
house
was
built
for
Nellai
Thangaraj
on
behalf
of
the
government.