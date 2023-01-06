‘People Talk So Badly Of Me,” Eeramana Rojave 2’s Parvathi Opens Up

One of the most-popular serials of Vijay Television is Eeramaana Rojave 2. Starring Gabriella Charlton, Dhiraviam Rajakumaran with Siddharth Kumaran, and Swathi Konde in the lead roles, it is a -sequel to the 2018 series Eeramana Rojave.

In an interview with IndiaGlitz, the serial's main antagonist Meena, who plays the role of Parvathi, opened up on how people have been reacting to her role in the movie. She said that she is being treated as real-life villi as people are very angry about the role.

"I did not know that my role would be prominent. But now I cannot even step out. People are criticizing me saying that I should not be a bad mother-in-law as Parvathy in the serial," she said.

"Fans ask me why am I torturing the daughter-in-law's characters. Even my own mother-in-law asks me as if I'm really torturing them. A set of people even apologized to me when I was travelling on train in Trichy, saying that they have been scolding me every day," Meena further added.

"I was into logistics. I was heading a branch. I did not have any connection with media at all. I was studying in SIT college and I received offers to play as a female lead back when I was in college. When I was working out in a gym, I got introduced to a cameraman, who was shooting the gym. He offered me a role in a short film. Then slowly I started getting roles in movies. Then I quit my career in logistic and took up entertainment as my profession," she said.

She also spoke about her role in Sun TV's Kayal serial where she is playing a ruthless sister-in-law. She said that she has been receiving movie offers but she is not taking them up so that her schedule for serials will not be spoiled.