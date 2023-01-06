‘People Talk So Badly Of Me,” Eeramana Rojave 2’s Parvathi Opens Up

One
of
the
most-popular
serials
of
Vijay
Television
is
Eeramaana
Rojave
2.
Starring
Gabriella
Charlton,
Dhiraviam
Rajakumaran
with
Siddharth
Kumaran,
and
Swathi
Konde
in
the
lead
roles,
it
is
a
-sequel
to
the
2018
series
Eeramana
Rojave.
In
an
interview
with
IndiaGlitz,
the
serial's
main
antagonist
Meena,
who
plays
the
role
of
Parvathi,
opened
up
on
how
people
have
been
reacting
to
her
role
in
the
movie.
She
said
that
she
is
being
treated
as
real-life
villi
as
people
are
very
angry
about
the
role.
"I
did
not
know
that
my
role
would
be
prominent.
But
now
I
cannot
even
step
out.
People
are
criticizing
me
saying
that
I
should
not
be
a
bad
mother-in-law
as
Parvathy
in
the
serial," she
said.
"Fans
ask
me
why
am
I
torturing
the
daughter-in-law's
characters.
Even
my
own
mother-in-law
asks
me
as
if
I'm
really
torturing
them.
A
set
of
people
even
apologized
to
me
when
I
was
travelling
on
train
in
Trichy,
saying
that
they
have
been
scolding
me
every
day," Meena
further
added.
"I
was
into
logistics.
I
was
heading
a
branch.
I
did
not
have
any
connection
with
media
at
all.
I
was
studying
in
SIT
college
and
I
received
offers
to
play
as
a
female
lead
back
when
I
was
in
college.
When
I
was
working
out
in
a
gym,
I
got
introduced
to
a
cameraman,
who
was
shooting
the
gym.
He
offered
me
a
role
in
a
short
film.
Then
slowly
I
started
getting
roles
in
movies.
Then
I
quit
my
career
in
logistic
and
took
up
entertainment
as
my
profession,"
she
said.
She
also
spoke
about
her
role
in
Sun
TV's
Kayal
serial
where
she
is
playing
a
ruthless
sister-in-law.
She
said
that
she
has
been
receiving
movie
offers
but
she
is
not
taking
them
up
so
that
her
schedule
for
serials
will
not
be
spoiled.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 21:12 [IST]