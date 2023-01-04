This Bhagyaraj Movie Actress To Get Remarried In Her Late 40s? Here’s What She Says

It
is
not
uncommon
to
see
single
people
trying
to
find
their
partners
with
no
bars.
Recently,
several
senior
actors
and
celebrities
found
their
right
match
in
later
years
of
their
lives
and
they
have
finally
found
their
happily
ever
after.
And
recently,
a
news
report
came
up
stating
that
Tamil
actor
Pragathi,
who
made
her
debut
in
Kollywood
with
K
Bhagyaraj’s
Veetla
Viseshangal
was
planning
to
get
married.
The
47-year-old
actor
got
married
in
her
twenties
and
she
has
two
songs
from
the
marriage.
Her
former
husband
is
a
software
engineer.
However,
years
after
the
birth
of
her
second
son,
she
and
her
husband
parted
ways
and
they
both
got
divorced.
While
she
hasn’t
been
in
the
limelight,
this
new
report
made
her
come
back
to
the
headlines.
Speaking
about
the
rumor,
she
said
that
she
has
no
such
plans.
A
news
portal
quoted
her
as
saying,
“I'm
47
now.
I
cannot
even
think
about
getting
married
again.
I
have
spent
most
of
my
life
as
a
single
woman.
Looking
for
a
life
partner
at
this
time
will
not
be
the
right
choice
for
my
life.
I
have
faced
several
complications
in
life
all
by
myself
and
I
have
come
out
of
those
situations.
So,
have
no
plans
to
look
for
a
partner
now.”
Now
that
she
has
cleared
the
air
about
the
rumor,
the
news
is
making
the
rounds
on
social
media
and
fans
are
talking
about
her
personal
life
as
this
piece
of
news
brought
her
back
to
the
limelight.
On
the
acting
front,
Pragathi
has
not
been
active
lately.
But
after
her
first
movie,
she
played
the
leading
lady
in
Vijayakanth’s
Tamil
movie
Periya
Marudhu.
She
also
bagged
some
supporting
roles
in
several
other
Tamil
movies.
Apart
from
films,
Pragathi
also
made
appearances
in
some
Tamil
serials.