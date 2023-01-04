Are Vijay And Sangeetha DIVORCED? What We Know So Far

Ever
since
Tamil
star
Vijay's
wife
Sangeetha
skipped
the
audio
launch
of
the
actor's
upcoming
movie
Varisu,
it
is
being
speculated
that
the
duo
are
facing
some
issues
in
their
marital
life.
Though
nothing
is
official
so
far,
reports
after
reports
are
arriving
online
to
add
more
fuel
to
the
fire.
Meanwhile,
fans
also
noticed
that
Vijay
was
not
accompanied
by
his
wife
Sangeetha
when
he
attended
the
baby
shower
of
director
Atlee's
wife
Priya
Atlee.
So,
this
added
more
sensation
to
the
reports.
Fans
of
the
actor
have
been
expressing
their
concern
on
what
has
been
happening
between
the
couple.
The
Wikipedia
page
of
Vijay
states
that
the
actor
and
his
wife
got
divorced
after
mutual
consent.Though
this
rumor
is
baseless,
the
information
available
on
the
Wikipedia
page
has
come
up
as
a
concerning
factor.
Amidst
all
this,
a
new
report
has
come
up
with
a
different
information.
Apparently,
Sangeetha
is
holidaying
in
London
with
her
kids,
due
to
which
she
could
not
attend
the
audio
launch
and
Priya
Atlee's
baby
shower.
It
is
also
reported
that
Vijay
will
soon
join
his
family
in
London
to
spend
his
holiday
there.
However,
there
is
no
official
announcement
regarding
this
update
either.
On
the
acting
front,
Vijay
will
be
next
seen
in
Varisu,
which
is
heading
for
release
on
January
12.
The
film
has
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
leading
lady,
while
Prakash
Raj
will
be
seen
playing
the
main
antagonist.
The
film
will
be
in
Telugu
also
as
Varisudu.
Directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally,
Varisu's
music
is
composed
by
S
Thaman
and
the
film
is
bankrolled
by
Dil
Raju.
After
Varisu,
Vijay
will
be
collaborating
with
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
for
his
67th
film.
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
will
be
seen
playing
a
role
in
the
movie,
while
Trisha
Krishnan
is
rumored
to
play
the
co-lead.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 15:39 [IST]