Animal Actor Babloo Prithveeraj's Ex Talks About Break-Up; We Lived Together But Did Not Marry; Details HERE

Sheetal
Confirms
Break-Up
With
Babloo
Prithveeraj:
When
Babloo
Prithveeraj
announced
his
relationship
with
Sheetal,
who
is
33
years
younger
than
him,
the
couple
hogged
all
the
limelight.
At
a
few
events,
they
took
part
together
which
almost
confirmed
Prithveeraj's
claims
about
their
relationship.
The
57-year-old
actor
was
reportedly
married
to
24-year-old
Sheetal.
Not
long
ago,
the
entertainment
industry
of
the
South
believed
that
the
duo
is
indeed
married.
But,
in
a
shocking
twist,
news
about
the
couple
surfaced
again
with
Sheetal
claiming
that
she
did
not
marry
Prithveeraj.
Prithveeraj
openly
spoke
about
his
separation
from
his
first
wife
Beena
and
how
he
met
and
fell
in
love
with
Sheetal.
He
went
on
to
say
that
Sheetal's
parents
have
also
approved
of
their
relationship
and
they
got
married.
In
2022,
when
Prithveeraj
claimed
to
have
married
Sheetal,
their
relationship
reportedly
hit
the
rocks
in
2023,
as
per
the
latest
reports.
In
a
recent
interview,
Sheetal
finally
spoke
about
her
relationship,
marriage,
and
equation
with
Babloo
Prithveeraj.
Photo
Credit:
Sheetal
About
Living
Together
With
Prithveeraj
&
Their
Break-Up
Sheetal
was
quoted
saying
in
a
recent
interview
that
she
and
Prithveeraj
were
not
married
but
lived
together.
Due
to
a
few
reasons,
our
relationship
didn't
progress
like
we
thought
and
we
parted
ways.
I
wish
people
would
allow
us
some
time
and
respect
our
privacy
at
this
point.
We
got
separated
a
couple
of
months
ago,
said
Sheetal,
as
per
a
report
on
Telugu
Asianet.
Prithveeraj,
who
made
a
sizzling
appearance
in
Ranbir
Kapoor-Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
highly
successful
film
'Animal,' was
first
married
to
Beena
from
whom
he
has
a
son
with
special
needs.
After
marrying
Beena,
their
relationship
did
not
flourish,
leading
to
their
divorce.
Then
he
met
Sheetal
at
a
program
in
Singapore.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 10:33 [IST]