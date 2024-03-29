English Edition
ENT Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor's Crew Release; Allu Arjun's Wax Statue At Tussaud's & Animal Park Update

Crew movie allu arjun s wax statue at tussauds Dubai
Entertainment Live Updates: There is no dearth of glamour and glitz in the tinsel town, which attracts people of all ages and groups. The entertainment headlines today began on an eventful note as Allu Arjun celebrates his 21st year as an actor in the film industry; unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussaud's in Dubai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew movie hit the screens, Shaitaan's remarkable box office feat, and Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park shooting updates, we bring to you the latest happenings.

Here's your daily dose of entertainment on the go right when it happens. Keep watching this space for more such juicy updates about the actors and films from Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood.

  • Mar 29, 2024, 9:32 am IST

    Crew Movie Hits The Screens

    Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's latest heist comedy film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew, hit the screens amid decent expectations on March 29. The movie is a story about three cabin crew who get into a fix and have their lives turned upside down. The film's theatrical trailer set expectations on the film and the movie opened on a positive note.

Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 9:23 [IST]
