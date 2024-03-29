ENT Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor's Crew Release; Allu Arjun's Wax Statue At Tussaud's & Animal Park Update

Entertainment
Live
Updates:
There
is
no
dearth
of
glamour
and
glitz
in
the
tinsel
town,
which
attracts
people
of
all
ages
and
groups.
The
entertainment
headlines
today
began
on
an
eventful
note
as
Allu
Arjun
celebrates
his
21st
year
as
an
actor
in
the
film
industry;
unveiling
his
wax
statue
at
Madame
Tussaud's
in
Dubai.
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon-starrer
Crew
movie
hit
the
screens,
Shaitaan's
remarkable
box
office
feat,
and
Ranbir
Kapoor-Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Animal
Park
shooting
updates,
we
bring
to
you
the
latest
happenings.
Here's
your
daily
dose
of
entertainment
on
the
go
right
when
it
happens.
Mar
29,
2024,
9:32
am
IST
Crew
Movie
Hits
The
Screens
Kareena
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu's
latest
heist
comedy
film
directed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
Crew,
hit
the
screens
amid
decent
expectations
on
March
29.
The
movie
is
a
story
about
three
cabin
crew
who
get
into
a
fix
and
have
their
lives
turned
upside
down.
The
film's
theatrical
trailer
set
expectations
on
the
film
and
the
movie
opened
on
a
positive
note.
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 9:23 [IST]