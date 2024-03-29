ENT Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor's Crew Release; Allu Arjun's Wax Statue At Tussaud's & Animal Park Update

Photo Credit:

Entertainment Live Updates: There is no dearth of glamour and glitz in the tinsel town, which attracts people of all ages and groups. The entertainment headlines today began on an eventful note as Allu Arjun celebrates his 21st year as an actor in the film industry; unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussaud's in Dubai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew movie hit the screens, Shaitaan's remarkable box office feat, and Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park shooting updates, we bring to you the latest happenings.

