 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Make A Lovely Couple On This Magazine Cover, Fans Are Elated!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable couples of the television industry. The couple have huge fan base. Their fans have even nicknamed them as DiVek.
Recently, the couple posed for a magazine (iCraze Magazine) cover.
Divyanka & Vivek Pose For A Magazine Cover
Sharing the poster, Divyanka wrote, "Beautiful cover @icrazemagazine❤️" - (sic). Vivek too, shared the magazine cover and wrote, "Cheers for the lovely cover @icrazemagazine." - (sic)
DiVek Fans Can’t Stop Gushing!
As soon as the couple shared their picture on the magazine cover, fans couldn't stop praising the Jodi. Waliya_husain wrote, "The famous princess and her charming prince. DT ma'am how can u be so cute ? U have to tell @divyankatripathidahiya ma'am... how and why are so cute ???." - (sic)
Fans’ Comments
Afrin_fatima_7903: Made for each other🌹🌹 - (sic)
Nasheha_aghadi: Couple goals. - (sic)
Bhakti.daga?: World ki sab se Best jodi....i like u Divyanka madam...and vivek sir .....👍👍👍👌😊 - (sic)
DiVek Fans Praise The Couple
Noortashmianoor: Awwww so cute 😍😍 - (sic)
Bittudesai7: Nice pic dear divyankata madam Nice pic dear Vivek sir lovely couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 - (sic)
Fans Call Them The Cutest Couple
Divyanka.mylife: My bacchas...love you both😚😘😍😍💕💕 - (sic)
Khushiagarwal364: Stunning like always. - (sic)
Smita7863: Most cutest nd lovelist couple😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ - (sic)
DiVek On Rajeev Khandelwal’s JuzzBaatt
Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek recently appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal's JuzzBaatt, in which they were seen sharing about their real-life journey. On the show, the couple had a lot of fun as Vivek was seen wooing her with flowers. They were also seen dancing.
Divyanka On JuzzBaatt
Divyanka shared a picture and wrote, "#BlackElegance At #Juzzbaatt." - (sic). She looked gorgeous in a black dress. Rajeev Khandelwal took to social media to thank the couple for being his guests on the show.
Rajeev Thanks DiVek
Rajeev wrote, "Thank you @Divyanka_T for making the episode as beautiful as you are. @vivekdahiya08 your views are so pragmatic and inspiring. Wish the two of you a very happy life." - (sic)
Juzzbaatt will be aired on Zee TV from May 5 (2018) on every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.
(Images Source: Instagram)
