Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Wedding Festivities Begin: Rubina Glows In Pink During Mehendi Event

    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot tomorrow (June 21, 2018), in Shimla at an intimate ceremony. The wedding and other functions will be held in Himachal, Punjab and Mumbai. The wedding festivities have already begun.

    Apparently, the mehendi function was held on Tuesday night (June 19). Take a look at Rubina's mehendi!

    Rubina Dilaik Flaunting Her Mehendi

    Rubina was seen flaunting her mehendi and posing with her mother. In the picture the bride-to-be is seen glowing in pink and white dress which had floral designs on it. (Image Source: Instagram)

    Rubina’s Mehendi

    Rahuol Lohani shared a picture snapped with Rubina who was seen flaunting her mehendi. He wrote, "Finally met the bride @rubinadilaik #abhirubikishaadi." - (sic)

    Abhinav-Rubina Wedding

    According to Spotboye report, the baraat will arrive at 11:30 am, at Woodville palace in Shimla tomorrow (June 21). It is being said that Rubina's friends, Sharad Kelkar-Keerti Kelkar, Hussain-Tina Kuwajerwala and Srishty Rode have already reached the venue.

    Haldi & Ring Ceremony

    The hadli functions will begin in a few hours (today), which will be followed by a ring ceremony, during which their close friends will perform. Although the wedding is said to be a close-knit affair, the reception, which will be held on June 28, 2018, in Mumbai (Kishore Kumar's Bungalow) will be a grand affair.

    Wedding Rituals

    Since Rubina is a Himachali and Abhinav, a Punjabi, the wedding will be a mix of Himachali and Punjabi rituals. Abhinav was quoted by BT as saying, "We will follow all the rituals. The only tradition I will skip is mounting the ghodi as I am completely against it. I don't want to trouble an animal, who can't express pain or exhaustion, to mark my big day."

    Guests

    Regarding the guests, the actress had told HT, "Keerti will be the maid of honour and then my friends, Surveen Chawla, Tina Kuwajerwala, Ghazala Shaikh, Kamya Punjabi, Meghna Malik, Srishty Rode, Benaf Dadachandji will be there too."

