Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Gets Trolled; Gives A Befitting Reply To The Haters!

Posted By:
    Social media has become important part of everybody's lives - be it a celebrity or a commoner. But of late, many celebrities are getting trolled for what they share on social media! But something strange happened recently! Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba Ibrahim despite not being a celebrity, was trolled on social media! Saba is super active on social media. She keeps sharing pictures and videos on her social media account. Recently, Saba had shared a video of her on music app, and was trolled for the same.

    Well, Saba didn't remain silent and gave it back to the trolls.

    Shoaib Shares Saba’s Note!

    Saba clarified that she doesn't want to become an actor and asked people to stop judging her! Shoaib shared Saba's note and wrote, "Bravo @saba_ka_jahaan." - (sic)

    Saba Gives It Back To The Haters

    She wrote, "Dear haters..First of all i'm not an actor and i dont want to become an actor in future.. So please stop judging my acting skills when i post musically.."

    She Asks The Trollers

    "I know I'm not good in it but what is the problem if its giving me happiness? What is the problem? If I'm making them n posting on my "MY INSTA ACCOUNT"." - (sic)

    Shoaib’s Sister Asks People Why They Are Taking So Much Effort!

    "And if you have a problem then why are you taking so much efforts.. Profile dekhne bhi aa rahe ho, musically dekh bhi rahe ho phir itna type kar rahe ho.. and wait bhi kar rahe ho shayad koi reply aaye.. Haha why?" - (sic)

    Negative Comments Won’t Stop Her!

    "P.s:- ur negative comments wont stop me from doing what i love to do.. Thank You for wasting your precious time on me.. It makes me feel (kuch to khaas hai mujhme jo aapsab mein nahi)." - (sic)

    Read more about: shoaib ibrahim
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
