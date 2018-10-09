 »   »   »  Vinita Nanda Hasn’t Thought Of Filing A Police Complaint On Alok Nath!

Noted writer and producer of popular show Tara, Vinita Nanda shocked everyone by accusing actor Alok Nath of sexually assaulting her. She had shared the detailed account of what she had to go through in a lengthy and heart-wrenching post on her Facebook page. Although she didn't reveal the actor's name, the usage of 'Sanskari' in her post clearly pointed at the actor Alok Nath, who is popularly known as 'Sanskari Babuji'. CINTAA had promised full support to Vinita, while Alok has neither apologised nor denied the allegation!

When asked as to what made her share the story after 19 years, Vinita Nanda told HT, "It was important for me to speak up now, in light of #MeToo, or else I couldn't carry the cause forward. I had been following posts regarding #MeToo and felt it was the right time to talk. I am overwhelmed with the support and response from my peers and the public."

She further added, "I didn't expect it, as I had posted on my Facebook page. I woke up feeling like a new person. I am feeling relieved. If it wasn't for this environment, I wouldn't have been able to do this. If I hadn't posted, I wouldn't have understood how strong the movement is in India."

When asked as to why she refrained from naming the actor in her post, she told the leading daily, "I didn't think it was necessary to take his name. I thought 'sanskaari' was a giveaway. It was my way of revealing who he was, and there is no one who didn't understand who he was. It was in my comfort zone not to name him."

When asked whether she will file a police complaint, she said, "I don't know. I posted what happened, as I felt strongly about it. I have not thought beyond that. I have to see how it turns out and what I need to do. The priority would be to protect myself. Moreover, this is a purani baat, and I am emotionally over it. I internalised it long ago."

