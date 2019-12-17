Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Makes Homophobic Comment On Vikas Gupta; Fans Say It’s NOT Cool
Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz grabbed headlines for making homophobic remark on his inmate Vikas Gupta. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Asim was seen talking to Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh regarding razors and told Vikas that there are aloe vera razors available as well. He was then seen smirking which seemed like he hinted at Vikas' sexuality.
Viewers Slam Asim
Asim's comment, obviously, didn't go down well with Vikas, who lectured him about the same. Vikas even asked the Kashmiri model to think before he speaks. However, Asim denied and changed the topic. Later, Paras, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal were seen making fun of the same! Viewers are extremely upset with Asim's remark and slammed him for the same. They said the comment was 'disgusting' and 'not cool'. Take a look at a few tweets!
@ShaikhAmna5
"Commenting abt sexual orientation of #VikasGupta is absolutely not cool 🙄^ Very disgusting #AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill #VishalAdityaSingh & #ParasChhabra 😤. Specially not expected from #Asim. Sick Ppls 😑!!#BB13 #BiggBoss13."
Dr Akshay Thakur 👨🏻⚕️
"Such a pathetic person #AsimRiaz is bullying someone on the basis of sexuality! Stop over using your bloody hand moments and start using little bit of your mind you fool!#VikasGupta #VikasInBB13 #BB13 #BiggBoss13."
Bhumika ✷
"If Asim actually meant that "Aloevera" comment in that way toh it was in bad taste ! Also the way Paras and Vishal made fun of Vikas after that was sad. Maybe Vikas nominated Asim due to this ... But he should have voiced his reasons better. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #VikasGupta."
@Poojasi38
"That Homophobic Comment on #VikasGupta. & later he denied that he doesn't said in that way but look at his reaction👇 How cheap can he become!?"
That Homophobic Comment on #VikasGupta— Team Rashami Desai💞 (@Poojasi38) December 17, 2019
& later he denied that he doesn't said in that way but look at his reaction👇
How cheap can he become!?
pic.twitter.com/YcY5Y4gnlh@Spotboye @BollySpy @bollywood_life @GossipsTv
Meanwhile, during nomination task, Vikas, being a captain, was given special power to nominate a person for direct eviction, and he named Asim by giving (silly) reason (Asim destroyed Mahira's letter), which seemed like a revenge for what Asim said!
Apart from Asim, Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh are nominated for this week's eviction.
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan Is Misusing Rashami Desai's Money And She Is Unaware Of It!