Karwa Chauth 2019: Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Drashti Dhami & Others Share Adorable Pictures
On the occasion of Karwa Chauth (yesterday), many Indian women observed the fast for the long lives of their husbands. Rakhi Sawant, Charu Asopa, Ginni Chatrath, Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahhi Vij, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Swami, Additi Malik and others celebrated Karwa Chauth with their special ones. The actresses and their husbands shared adorable pictures on social media. Take a look!
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant, who claims to have gotten married recently, shared a few videos and pictures on Instagram, in which she was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth. The Main Hoon Na actress was seen in a completely different avatar; she was decked in a green sari which had a red border. Well, Rakhi still chose to not reveal her husband's face as the pictures and videos shared by her were solo ones of hers.
Mohit & Additi
Mohit Malik shared an adorable picture snapped with wife Additi Malik and wrote, "Women weren't created to do everything a man can do . Women were created to do everything a man can't do ! Happy karva chauth to all you beautiful women out there . You are special ♥️ @additemalik you look the most beautiful today . Can't take my eyes off 👁️👁️ #happykarvachauth #women #womenpower #love." - (sic)
Arjun & Neha
Arjun Bijlani shared a cute picture snapped with Neha Swami, and wrote, "Thank you @nehaswami for keeping fasts for the last 15 years .this was my first and it's definitely not easy .❤️❤️❤️❤️ forever. #happykarwachauth." - (sic)
Divyanka & Vivek
Vivek Dahiya, who got a beautiful gift (jewellery) for his wife Divyanka Tripathi shared a few videos and pictures on social media. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "Every year I ask her not to go through the trouble but she won't listen. In barter I'm left with no choice but to listen to her the entire year! #KarwaChauthSpecial #DivekForever #LoveExtendedToInstaFamily." - (sic). Divyanka too shared a picture and wrote, "Our Karwachauth♥️ #TwoMoonNight." - (sic)
Bharti Singh & Ginni Chatrath
Bharti Singh and Ginni Chatrath celebrated the occasion with their friends. Bharti shared a video in which the girls were seen preparing for Karwa Chauth and wrote, "Happy karwachouth ladies @riddhi_bhatt @ginnichatrath @jjoshina @anushree.pardeshi9 @chesta.jaiswal @krishna.negi3 @vanky1 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @raghavjairath @kapilsharma @akshay.rathore.1428 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)
Jay & Mahhi
Mahhi Vij, who recently gave birth to baby girl, also celebrated Karwa Chauth. Her husband Jay Bhanushali shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Chand chupa badal mein..loving these pics @mahhivij last night #karwachauth #fasting #love #lovemywife #familygoals #family." - (sic)
Rajeev & Charu
Charu Asopa, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, also observed the fast of Karwa Chauth. The couple shared a few adorable pictures and captioned it, "Mera chand mujhe aaya hai nazar... ❤️ #happykarvachauth My jaan @asopacharu pic credit @neelam_asopa ❤️" and "Waiting for Chand ❣️." - (sic)
Drashti Dhami
Drashti Dhami, who is married to Neeraj Khemka, shared a boomerang video on her social media in which she was seen twirling in a green outfit and flaunting her mehendi. She captioned the video, "Happy karwa chauth everyone ! 💚." - (sic)
Ripci Bhatia
Ripci Bhatia, who recently got married to Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra, shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her mehendi. She captioned the pictures as, "#karvachauth #mehndi #latergrams #morecomingup." - (sic)
