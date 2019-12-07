    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Vivian Dsena, Harshad Chopda, Mohsin Khan & Asim Riaz Make It To 'Top 50 Sexiest Asian Men Of 2019'

      The UK Weekly releases its annual list of the top 50 sexiest men and women of Asia based on popular votes by fans around the world, trends generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention. Recently, the editor of the UK Weekly, Asjad Nazir revealed the top 6 actors from '50 Sexiest Asian Men In The World 2019' and 'Sexiest Asian Men Of The Decade'. Our television actors - Vivian Dsena, Harshad Chopda, Mohsin Khan and Asim Riaz have made it to the list. Read on to know more!

      Vivian Dsena

      Vivian Dsena

      Vivian Dsena is voted as ‘Top TV Star' - he is at the third place on the ‘50 Sexiest Asian Men In The World 2019' list and is at the fourth place on the ‘Sexiest Asian Men Of The Decade' list.

      The Actor Says…

      The Actor Says…

      The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star was quoted as saying, "I don't see myself as sexy at all. I am where I am only because of my well-wishers and audiences. They have given me my identity and are the real backbone of the name Vivian Dsena. I owe everything to them and will work even harder to keep them entertained."

      Harshad Chopda

      Harshad Chopda

      Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has grabbed the sixth place on the list of ‘50 Sexiest Asian Men In The World 2019'. Fans was extremely happy as their favourite actor made it to the list and took to social media to congratulate him.

      Mohsin Khan

      Mohsin Khan

      The other television actor, who made it to the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan. The actor earned the eighth place on the list. The actor has been in the news for his relationship with his co-actor Shivangi Joshi.

      Asim Riaz

      Asim Riaz

      Kashmiri model Asim Riaz, who is winning the hearts with his honesty in the Bigg Boss 13 house, has grabbed 24th place. Asjad Nazir Tweeted, "The highest newcomer in the 2019 list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the world (thanks to you) is Asim Riaz (24)." - (sic)

      Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:24 [IST]
