Abhinav Says Shweta Tiwari Treated him Like A Servant; Adds She Is Not Letting Him Meet Their Son

‘She Has Treated Me Like A Servant’

Abhinav was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have taking care of her and my baby's requirements. Car mein petrol bharane se lekar, Reyaansh ke liye kuch kharidna hai, I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant. I just want someone from Human Rights or any NGO to come forward and help me reunite with my baby. It has been more than a month and 15 days that I have not met or seen him, please someone help me."

Shweta Is Not Letting Abhinav Meet Reyaansh!

He further added, "Reyaansh used to be with me from morning to night, that kid will never say such a thing. I've tried my best to make this relationship work.I met my son Reyaansh last time on May 15. Shweta let me meet him and at that time she wasn't scared about the coronavirus. But suddenly she is not letting me meet him (Reyaansh) and is making an excuse that due to COVID-19 she wants to keep Reyaansh away from me."

Shweta Called Cops When He Tried To Meet His Son

Abhinav revealed how he rushed to the house when he saw Reyaansh crying but Shweta called the cops and dragged him out of the house. Later, whenever he tried to meet his son, she made excuses that he was sleeping and shut the door on him.

He Rejected Many Shows Because Of Shweta For Reyaansh

He also said that he took backseat in my career as she started working. He rejected shows as he felt at least one parent should be there to take care of the kid.

Abhinav Says…

Abhinav further said that whenever Shweta was busy shooting for her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, he used to take care of Reyaansh. He also added that the makers had managed to provide a separate room for Reyaansh but he would visit the sets to take care of his son and everyone knew about it. Abhinav also added that he used to stay his son from 11 am to late night as Shweta used to come late night or would go for a party after the shoot.