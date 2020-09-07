Akanksha Puri On Quitting Vighnaharta Ganesh: I Want To Grow & Want People To See The Real Me

Akanksha Puri confirmed a while back that she would be bidding adieu to her Sony TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actress later opened up and revealed the reason behind her decision to quit in an interview with the Times of India. She also addressed once again the rumours about her participation in the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14.

Akanksha shared, “There are no negative reasons behind my decision. The show has always revolved around me, Ganesh was always animated. For them, it is a tough decision and I totally understand. Because I am the face of the show and replacing me is not going to be easy.”

She went on to add, “I wanted to come out of Goddess zone and stop playing Mata Parvati on screen. We have already done around 730 episodes and there is nothing more to explore as an actor. Now, I have become very restricted, which for me as an actor is not a very good sign. My main reason behind quitting the show is that I want to grow and want people to see the real me.”

On being quizzed if her decision to leave has anything to do with the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the actress reiterated, “I would like to clarify that I am not quitting Vighnaharta Ganesh for Bigg Boss 14. I’ve not been approached for it. I am not part of Bigg Boss 14.”

