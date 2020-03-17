Coronavirus: Divyanka Tripathi's Tweet Irks Netizens; Call Her Insensitive & Beauty Without Brain!

Divyanka Tripathi's Tweet Irks Netizens

Netizens found this tweet from a celebrity especially is insensitive, many of them slammed her for the same. A few of them even asked her to delete the tweet. Take a look at a few comments!

Siya & Gauri

Siya Mishra: As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment.

Gauri Sharma: Beauty without brain suits you😂🙏

Chirayu & @ifangirl91

Chirayu R. Mankad: Madam..lives of workers aren't important? How they should come for work if entire India is asked to stay at home? They may be daily labour but yet govt won't allow fathering for work on public projects right ?

@ifangirl91: This tweet is kind of insensitive not expected from you.

Anjana & Mazher

Anjana: Will you go and shoot? NO! So what right do you have to put such a statement? Those workers are not your slaves! No good in being top tv actress or in the Forbes list, a bit of common sense and humanity are required above all!

Mazher: What a celebrity! Do we need such a creature?

Sneh Sarda

"Dear @Divyanka_T before giving such suggestions please remember that the labours are also humans and they too need protection as much as YOU and I do let's face it ,it's bad out there but we are all in this together #HighRiskCovid19."