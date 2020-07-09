Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary, Share Sweet Posts Online!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on July 8. Back in 2016, the TV couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony and have since been setting major couple goals on social media. The duo once again took to their online accounts to profess their love for one another whilst sharing their celebration ritual with fans and followers.

Divyanka gave a sneak peek of their celebration that included cake and champagne along with a beautifully penned a romantic message for hubby Vivek that read, "Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let's celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya. #DivekAnniversary #SurpriseByHubby #LastNight"

Vivek also shared a beautiful throwback picture and added, “As long as we have each other...Happy 4th love 🥂 @divyankatripathidahiya” (sic). Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek who were quarantined at their apartment in Mumbai, are slowly gearing up for the work. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently confessed that there is a sense of panic due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases but stressed on the fact that everyone has to be very careful about their health while stepping out as there’s no vaccine in sight.

