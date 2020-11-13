EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Best Childhood Diwali Memory; Reveals Her Diwali Plan

The festival of lights- Diwali is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India. Many celebrities throw Diwali parties and get-togethers. However, this year, it will be different because of the pandemic. There will be no big bashes or get-together. But this hasn't dampened festive spirit of our celebrities, who plan to celebrate the festival with their families and close friends by following all safety measures. While speaking to Filmibeat, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee walked down the memory lane and shared best childhood Diwali memory and revealed her Diwali plan.

She recalled how she celebrated the festival with her brother during childhood. The actress also revealed also revealed that this year, she will not be able to celebrate Diwali with her family as she is in Mumbai and her family is in Assam.

Devoleena said, "Diwali used to be fun-filled time. I remember during childhood, Kali puja, we used to eat a lot of sweet and bhog khichudri at midnight 12. After performing anjuli, we used to dress up, wear saree in Bengali style and perform dance. I was away from crackers, but my brother used to enjoy bursting crackers. So, I used to set them up and he use to fire it up. I still smile remembering those time."

She further added, "Now, we are more committed to work. This time because of the pandemic, things are not the same. I'm alone in Mumbai and my family is in Assam. I'm missing them. This year my Diwali celebrations will be with my close friends here. We will enjoy some good food and music."

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Reveals Diwali Plans; Says Ginni's Decorating House As It's Their Daughter's 1st Diwali

Also Read: Pearl V Puri: This Diwali I'm Reminded Of All Those Good Times Spent With My Father