Karan Singh Grover Reveals Why He Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Of late, Star Plus' popular show Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines. It has to be recalled that Karan Singh Grover quit the show and was replaced by Karan Patel as Mr Bajaj. It was said that the actor was not happy with his role. KSG had earlier rubbished the report and said that it was a mutual decision. It was also said that the makers wanted to focus on Komolika and Basu's track and hence his exit. But the actor has now revealed the reason of exiting the show.

While talking to Peepingmoon, Karan Singh Grover revealed that he had to let go of Mr Bajaj because of not so good friend Mr Corona! The actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "I left playing Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay because of our not so good friend Mr Corona."

He further added, "There were too many safety issues and limitations. Not only actors but everyone who work in the entertainment industry we already have a lot of limitations to what we can do and how we do it, it's not easy. And adding all these things to it and not being certain whether everything will be safe is like a tricky position. But I understand that they had to continue with whatever they can."

Earlier, Hina Khan had left the show due to her prior commitments and she was replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika. The latest reports also suggest that Parth Samthaan is also quitting the show due to the pandemic. Apparently, he also wants to focus on other projects, and hence, is exiting the show. But neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed about the same.

