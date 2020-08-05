Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes Calls Karan Patel A Positive Person

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in the news since its inception. Recently, Karan Patel replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Rishab Bajaj in the show. The actor has already started shooting for the show. In a recent virtual chat with a leading channel, Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in the show, opened up about her working experience with Karan Patel.

Erica told the leading channel that although she shot only for a day with Karan that too for the first time, it didn't feel so. She added that they shot back to back scenes. She said, "It was nice and fun. He is a very positive person and his vibes are very nice. He has very good energy around him." Erica added, "Further, all I can say is stay tuned and watch the interesting upcoming track in the show."

About the bond Prerna and Mr Bajaj share, Erica said, "Prerna and Mr Bajaj share a different bond. There is a sense of respect and understanding. It is a pure bond of friendship."

It has to be recalled that Parth Samthaan was tested positive for Coronavirus. Although he has tested negative now, he is yet to resume work. Erica and Aamna Sharif, who were shooting from home are back on the sets.

Parth is currently in Pune with his mother. It has to be recalled that the actor got into a controversy, as his society people had filed a legal complaint against him for apparently breaching BMC's COVID-19 rules. The makers of the show are waiting for the actor's response regarding shoots.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Reveals He Had A Panic Attack; Hits Back At Troller Who Alleged He Flouted BMC Rules

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19