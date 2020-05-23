Karanvir Bohra's Daughter Asks Him Angrily, 'Why Did You Hit Mom?'; Makes Him Apologise To His Wife

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay are quite active on social media. The couple keep sharing pictures and videos with their cute daughters, Bella and Vienna, and keep their fans entertained. Recently, Teejay shared a video, in which Bella was seen taking her papa Karanvir to task for hitting her mom!

Although KVB didn't hit Teejay for real as it was TikTok video in which she saw him hitting Teejay, but the innocent kid Bella, like any other kids, felt it was real and was seen questioning him. She was seen asking KVB, "Why did you hit mom?"

Teejay captioned the cute video as, "He made a TikTok video where he jokingly whacked me with a broom! 😄 She saw the video in his phone and asked him, 'Why did you hit Mom?' 😂 She's not happy now! @TwinBabyDiaries (It's kinda cute how she always sticks up for Mom!)😄😀" (sic)

In the video, KVB can be seen showing the TikTok video, while Bella was quite irritated with her dad and was seen angrily asking him, "Why you hit mom? I am not happy now. I am mad because you hit mom. Don't do it next time." Teejay was seen complaining Bella that KVB didn't apologise to her.

Bella then asked her dad, "Say sorry to mom," to which KVB asked Bella to kiss him and then he would apologise. But Bella refused to kiss him and ordered him to apologise to her mom first. It is then KVB apologised to Teejay.

The couple have been sharing such fun videos on Instagram. Recently, KVB shared a video in which he was warned and fined with a ticket of $500 by Bella for taking her pencil pack. These videos are so funny and cute that even KVB's industry friends couldn't stop commenting on his kids.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Cutest babies 💖💖💖💖 they make my heart melt," while Karan Veer Mehra wrote, "👏👏👏👏👏 This is so damn cute 😍😍 I want a ticket too .. 🥰" (sic)

Also Read: Ramayan: Netizens Slam Karanvir Bohra For Sharing Fight Scene In Which An Actor Was Spotted Dancing