Mahira's Mom’s Reply When asked If She Would Accept Paras As Her Son-in-law Will Leave You Surprised

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the most-talked about jodis in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness was most-discussed topic on social media as well. Even after the show got over, they are grabbing the headlines. Recently, they were seen distributing food packets to the needy during the crisis. Although they are close and share their pictures on social media, they always maintained that they are just friends. Recently, when Spotboye asked Mahira's mother, Sania if Paras and Mahira are dating, initially she denied, but later she said something surprising!

Sania said, "I haven't seen my daughter texting Paras endlessly. So no, they are not a couple." When she was asked whether she would agree if her daughter wants to marry Paras, initially she chose to attribute it to destiny, but later she said, "If Mahira does tell me that she wants to marry Paras, I shall not oppose."

Recently, a fan page shared Mahira and Paras' wedding card. The fan-made card had gone viral on social media. Paras had told TOI, "I really liked the wedding card and I really appreciate my fans' gesture. They love to see Mahira and me together and that's why they made it. It feels great to see their love for Pahira. And in future, if things go that way, why not? Mahira was also happy and she told me, 'Yaar, card toh bada sundar hai (The card is very beautiful).'"

Also, it has to be recalled that during the actors' stay in the Bigg Boss house, Sania was not at all happy with Paras and Mahira's public display of affection, and had even warned Paras not to kiss her daughter. When she had entered the Bigg Boss house, she had called Paras' then girlfriend Akanksha Puri lovely. Sania had asked Paras to stay away from Mahira and not to kiss her as she is his friend.

Well, we wonder what changed now that Sania said she is ready to accept Paras if her daughter wants to marry him!

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Says He Doesn't Need To Distribute Food Packets & Do Social Work For Publicity