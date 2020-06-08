MTV Roadies LIVE Auditions: Contestants Get Head-On With Each Other In The Semi-Final Week

The first-ever LIVE auditions of Roadies Revolution ushered into its semi-finale week and promised its viewers an entertaining experience. From a belly dancer, a gymnast, a contemporary dancer, and a fitness enthusiast, this week’s auditions had some of the finest aspirants with a plethora of talent.

Hailing from the beautiful terrain of Sikkim, Prez Prerna left Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia spellbound with her magical belly dancing! While talking about herself, she also shared her desire to break the stereotypes and make belly dance a respectful profession in her state. A young lad Pavas shared his story of how being an alcoholic and a drug addict ruined his life, and he’s now on the path to getting back to his normal life. On the other hand, we had contestants like Khushi, Suyash, and Shekib who impressed the judges with their physical fitness and the zest of becoming a Roadie.

In the culling round, Rannvijay challenges the fitness buffs - Suyash and Jay to face off with some stunts mapped out for them. Additionally, in a flex dual between Jigyasa and Khushi, Khushi impresses Rannvijay with her muscle power while guest judge Divya not only tests Prez and Nishtha’s dancing skills but also gives them the clock challenge. As the fun episode continues, Rannvijay invites the dancing divas and the fitness freaks to roast each other as part of an exciting game where a wrong answer will result with all four of their heads being dunked in a bucket full of water. At the end of an electrifying semi-finale week, Rannvijay announces Jay and Nishtha Rahi as the winners on Saturday.

Tune into the finale week to know who joins the finalists - Sandeep, Rhythm, Manan, Ritu, Vyomesh, Nishtha, Suchika, Anjali, Jay, and Nishtha Rahi in the finale week and who will be the lucky one to make it to journey of the Roadies Revolution.

Log in to the Roadies LIVE Auditions, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 PM only on the MTV Roadies Facebook page and stay tuned to MTV to watch the wrap-up episode of the LIVE auditions of Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 7 PM.