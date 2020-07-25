Niti Taylor On Trolls: My Guard Was Paid To Get Information; N*de, Morphed Pics Were Sent To Family

Niti Taylor On Trolls

Niti wrote, "Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway this isn't a hate message before you get angry. Next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted."

Actress Says Her Guard Was Paid To Get Information

She shared a note which read as, "I have been getting trolled for years, I have been said so many things, my guard has been paid money to give them information who comes to my house, nude morphed pictures bad things have been told even about a little girl who is just 4."

‘I Get Trolled For The Smallest Things’

She further wrote, "I get trolled for the smallest things, I have to think 50 times before putting anything so that I don't get trolled. No one likes to read bad things about themselves and such nasty things. No one likes it, when no one thinks twice before writing anything they want to, if I answer back to few that too after so many years giving my opinion where am I wrong or bad or I get angry."

‘I Am Proud Of The Way I Am’

She concluded by writing, "Sometimes put yourself in the other persons shoes and think about things. If you can feel bad about one thing I write I feel bad about so many. We all are humans, no one is perfect. I am proud of the way i am🙏."

She further tweeted, "Love those who love me or like me❤️ lots of love to you all, signing off! Will come back soon."