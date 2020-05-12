    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor's 'Cute Dance' Video Makes Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Fans Super Happy

      Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are one of the most popular on-screen jodis on television, all thanks to MTV show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Their characters Manik and Nandini were so much loved by fans that the makers came up with three season and fans are now waiting for season 4! It has been a long time that their fans got glimpse of the actors together! But, the wait is over as the duo was seen in a TikTok video. The duo's cute dance made their Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fans super happy.

      Niti & Parth Share The Video

      Niti & Parth Share The Video

      Niti shared the video and captioned it, "Did someone say Manik Malhotra ?? O my god- wohooooooo!! One hand 🤚🏻 Two hands 🤚🏻🤚🏻 It's your rolly 🥳 Do your dance 🕺🏻💃🏻 @the_parthsamthaan" while Parth posted the same video and wrote, "Well learning to dance is easy .. almost 🙅🏻‍♂‍ @nititaylor #tiktok #dance." Take a look at a few fans' comments!

      Fans' Comments

      Fans' Comments

      _mr.lampard: You both are juss ❤️🌍 #ManNan.

      _ashmi_5903_: You guys are best together😍😍❤️❤️❤️

      Tiyu567: Finally manan together 😍😍😍

      Jain, Parthniti18 & _kaisi_yeh_yaariyaan

      Jain, Parthniti18 & _kaisi_yeh_yaariyaan

      Jain_tanishka__: Best thing I saw on Instagram todayy😭❤️

      Parthniti18: I can't believe am I dreaming

      _kaisi_yeh_yaariyaan_: O god..... this made my day 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍❤️❤️❤️ loved it 💕🔥🔥🔥🔥

      Nititaylor_manan_kyy, Felicia & Theparthfam

      Nititaylor_manan_kyy, Felicia & Theparthfam

      Nititaylor_manan_kyy: Manan 😍😍😍😍😍😍

      Felicia_chawngthu: God😍😍😍😍 its been a long time..... Nandini and Manik

      Theparthfam: Finally the dance partners are on the floor 🔥🐣 What a day!! 🔥

      View this post on Instagram

      Did someone say Manik Malhotra ?? O my god- wohooooooo!! One hand 🤚🏻 Two hands 🤚🏻🤚🏻 It’s your rolly 🥳 Do your dance 🕺🏻💃🏻 @the_parthsamthaan Follow both of us on @indiatiktok

      A post shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: International Iconic Awards 2020: Parth Samthaan, Erica, Shehnaaz-Sidharth & Others Nominated!

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
