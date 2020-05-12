Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor's 'Cute Dance' Video Makes Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Fans Super Happy
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are one of the most popular on-screen jodis on television, all thanks to MTV show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Their characters Manik and Nandini were so much loved by fans that the makers came up with three season and fans are now waiting for season 4! It has been a long time that their fans got glimpse of the actors together! But, the wait is over as the duo was seen in a TikTok video. The duo's cute dance made their Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fans super happy.
Niti & Parth Share The Video
Niti shared the video and captioned it, "Did someone say Manik Malhotra ?? O my god- wohooooooo!! One hand 🤚🏻 Two hands 🤚🏻🤚🏻 It's your rolly 🥳 Do your dance 🕺🏻💃🏻 @the_parthsamthaan" while Parth posted the same video and wrote, "Well learning to dance is easy .. almost 🙅🏻♂ @nititaylor #tiktok #dance." Take a look at a few fans' comments!
