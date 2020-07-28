Odia Actress Deepa Sahu Dies At 35

Odia actress Deepa Sahu passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon (July 27). The actress was reportedly undergoing treatment for advanced-stage uterus cancer which was detected a few months ago. She was 35.

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra took to his social media handle to confirm the news, as he wrote, "Another Sad News as our very dear Deepa Sahu left us alone today at 4.02 pm. She was fighting with cancer. She was one of the most successful actresses who brought a revolution in the Odia Album industry. May her soul rest in peace #RIPdeepa #Deepasahu." Many celebrities from the music and television industry mourned the untimely loss of their dearest friend.

The actress rose to fame with music videos which were released in the late '90s and early 2000s that includes 'Tora Krushna Chuda Rangara Nali Odhani' and 'Hai Hai To Malli Phula Gajara'. She had become a household name after she was featured in several Odia films and daily soaps. Reportedly, the actress retired from the field to take care of her mother, who too was suffering from cancer.

Deepa is survived by her husband and a daughter.

