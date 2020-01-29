    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sezal Sharma Is Disappointed As Media Wrongly Uses Her Pictures For Sejal Sharma's Suicide

      By
      |
      Sejal Sharma: Jasmin Bhasin gets emotional after her sad news | Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji | FilmiBeat

      Recently, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress, Sejal Sharma committed suicide. TV actors and fans expressed their shock and grief over the actress' sudden death on social media. A few media have been using Sezal Sharma's picture instead of Sejal's photo. Sezal said that the confusion was due to the similarities in their names because of which she has been receiving several condolence messages. Recently, Sezal clarified that she is hale and hearty.

      The actress took to social media and revealed that she is disappointed as media wrongly used her pictures for Sejal Sharma's suicide which panicked and stressed her loved ones.

      Sezal Sharma Is Disappointed As Media Wrongly Uses Her Pictures For Sejal Sharmas Suicide

      Sezal wrote, "Hello... I want to convey to all my friends and fans that I am absolutely fine. I am shocked and saddened by the suicide of actress Sejal Sharma. I plead to everybody, if you are depressed or disheartened in life, please don't end your life. Suicide is never a solution. I am appalled by the media for their reckless act on using my pictures. It created a lot of panic and stress among my close ones." - (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Sejal Sharma was found hanging at her Mira Road residence on January 24, 2020. The police found suicide note in which she had mentioned that 'no one should be blamed for it (suicide)'. A few of her co-star revealed that Sejal was worried about her parents' health and hinted that she was depressed. But the actress' mother claimed that she was not depressed.

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Also Read: Sejal Sharma's Mother Claims She Wasn't Depressed; Here's What She Mentioned In Her Suicide Note

      Also Read: Sejal Sharma Suicide: Police Find Suicide Note; Jasmin & Nirbhay Reveal What Had Been Troubling Her

      Read more about: sejal sharma
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X