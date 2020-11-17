Shehnaaz Gill's Father Does Not Want Her & Sidharth Shukla To Be Together?

Shehnaaz Reduced Her Contact With Her Father

He revealed although she was in touch with her mother, she reduced calling him. He also added that she didn't meet her grandparents after her Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge stints.

Shehnaaz Didn’t Wish Her Father On Diwali!

Santokh also said that Shehnaaz did not talk to him when he was accused of rape, although she knew he was not guilty. He added that it was his son Shehbaz who came to meet him. He also added that Sana didn't wish him on Diwali.

On Shehnaaz’s Relationship With Sidharth

When asked about his relationship with Sidharth, he said, "Na main unke khilaaf hoon, na main unke haque mein hoon. Na hi main iska virodh karta hoon aur na hi main chahta hoon ki yeh dono saath rahen. (I'm not standing with them, nor am against them. I'm not protesting against it but I don't even want them to be together.)"

Santokh Added…

"Main Daddy hoon, lekin agar koi mujhe Daddy samjhe tab na. Agar koi samjhega nahin ki main Daddy hoon, toh main Daddy kaika hoon? Bachche ko samajhna chahiye ki mera baap hai. (I am her father, only if she considers me that.)"